"2010 has generally been a fantastic year, but looking back it's the sad loss of my great friend and musical collaborator Steve Reid back in April that is one of the main things that comes into my mind. As a tribute and also so that he can be remembered I wanted to get some more of his story out there by arranging with the people at Domino Records to have this unreleased film from 2006 about the making of our album Tongues released online. The film shows footage from the studio sessions for the album but also includes live footage from the touring we did that year as well as interviews with people we worked with such as Gilles Peterson and Nigel Godrich. As you'll see in the film Steve was an amazing human... an incredible spirit and a powerful and soulful musician."