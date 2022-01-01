Not Available

Toni Gonzaga: Toni @ 10 - The Anniversary Concert

    Toni Gonzaga's celebrates her 10th year anniversary in show business with a concert held at the Araneta Coliseum on September 30, 2011. With special performances by the biggest names in the entertainment industry including John Lloyd Cruz, Sam Milby, Vhong Navarro, Pokwang, Alex Gonzaga, Gary Valenciano, and Piolo Pascual. Toni celebrates her decade-long showbiz journey and expects to impress everyone with her singing, dancing, and hosting prowess.

    		Toni Gonzagaherself
    		John Lloyd Cruzhimself
    		Pokwangherself
    		Piolo Pascualhimself

