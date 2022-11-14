Not Available

Tonic Sol-fa: Greatest Time of the Year

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Filmed at the historic Hoyt Sherman Theater in Des Moines, Iowa, TONIC SOL-FA: GREATEST TIME OF YEAR is a Christmas holiday concert from one of the most in-demand a cappela groups in the country. GREATEST TIME OF YEAR features the group’s tight vocal harmonies, outstanding arrangements of holiday favorites, including their Emmy Award-winning version of “Rockin' on Top of the World,” and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that showcases the chemistry among Tonic Sol-fa members Mark McGowan, Greg Bannwarth, Shaun Johnson and Jared Dove.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images