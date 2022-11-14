Tonic Sol-fa: Greatest Time of the Year

Not Available

Filmed at the historic Hoyt Sherman Theater in Des Moines, Iowa, TONIC SOL-FA: GREATEST TIME OF YEAR is a Christmas holiday concert from one of the most in-demand a cappela groups in the country. GREATEST TIME OF YEAR features the group’s tight vocal harmonies, outstanding arrangements of holiday favorites, including their Emmy Award-winning version of “Rockin' on Top of the World,” and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that showcases the chemistry among Tonic Sol-fa members Mark McGowan, Greg Bannwarth, Shaun Johnson and Jared Dove.