1962

Tonight For Sure

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 1962

Studio

Searchlight Productions

On the Las Vegas strip, two unlikely men rendezvous: Samuel Hill, an ill-kempt desert miner, and Benjamin Jabowski, a John Birch Society dandy from the city. Intent on some sort of mayhem, they enter the Herald Club before the burlesque show starts, and they wire something to the electrical box, set to blow at midnight. They sit at the back of the club to get to know each other. As they drink and glance at the stage, Sam tells of a partner driven mad by visions of naked women in the sagebrush; Ben tells a tale of trying to rid his neighborhood of a pin-up studio. As they get drunker and the clock ticks toward midnight, they pull their chairs closer to the women on stage.

Cast

Don KenneySamuel Hill
Karl SchanzerBenjamin Jabowski

View Full Cast >

Images