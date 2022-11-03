Tonight or Never

Not Available

Focusing more on the personalities of the characters involved, Michel Deville in his first solo directing effort, has created a "New Wave"-style, slightly strident, routine romantic comedy. Set in an apartment where budding thespians are about to put on a show, the narration slips from view as the casual, roaming eye of the camera catches the couples dancing, talking, and flirting with each other. Valerie (Anna Karina) is particularly determined to end up with the man she wants. Françoise Dorleac makes an early appearance here as one of the young women. She was Catherine Deneuve's sister, killed in a 1967 automobile accident.