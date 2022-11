Not Available

On 23 May 2010, 21-year-old Tonio van der Heijden was hit by a car and taken in a critical condition to hospital, where he died. A tragic event that drastically changed the lives of his parents, who watched their only son pass away in intensive care. Reminded of his life by everything around and inside them, Tonio's life left a legacy of phantom pain for his parents who mourn, and struggle to prevent their own lives from being dragged into a downward spiral of sorrow.