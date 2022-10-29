Tony Bennett - Duets II - The Great Performances

Not Available

To celebrate his 85th birthday, Tony Bennett (1926- ) sings with 14 performers for the 2011 CD, "Duets II." Bennett travels to each, they rehearse, and we see a full take. Each singer comments on what it's like to sing with Tony, each signs sheet music with a birthday wish. Sometimes they front Bennett's jazz quartet, sometimes they're backed by an orchestra. Between numbers, the CD's producer Phil Ramone talks to the camera about the nature of duets and Bennett's style. Tony also comments, noting for instance that this is Amy Winehouse's last recorded performance. Jorge Calandrelli arranges the songs. The cinematography includes many close-ups of singers and musicians.