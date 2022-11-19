Tony Bennett - Wonderful World: Live In San Francisco

Not Available

The love affair that began forty years ago with Tony Bennett and the City by the Bay continues with a very special evening of song, "TONY BENNETT'S WONDERFUL WORLD: LIVE FROM SAN FRANCISCO." Filmed at the famed Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill, the site of Bennett's first public performance in 1962 of his now renowned signature song, "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," this definitive concert showcasing Bennett's musical legacy airs on PBS stations nationwide in December 2002. Filmed in front of a live audience who enjoyed 90 minutes of an unforgettable evening of Bennett's greatest hits and personal favorites.