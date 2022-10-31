Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour 2

Not Available

Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour is back with an amazing group of friends showing up at skateparks unannounced, surprising the locals, ripping parks in Oregon, Montana, Indiana and the Cayman Islands, and culminating in a big demo in Athens, Georgia. With excited fans calling their friends, it doesn't take long before the parks are overflowing with hundreds of skaters, fans, TV news crews and even police. Once enough tricks get thrown down, it's time to move on to the next park. On their way, the guys stop off to surprise fans at their homes and even drop by an unsuspecting middle school. Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour gives you an inside look at the athletes' life on the road as they ride some of the best skateparks, travel, and pick up some friends in a cross-country quest to enjoy what they do best!