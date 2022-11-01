Imagine Michael Jordan and a bunch of his teammates dropping by your local basketball court and asking if they can play a little three-on-three. For skateboarders, that's pretty much what happened during Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour: Tony and several of his best friends showed up unannounced at skateparks throughout the west and sessioned alongside whoever happened to be there.
|Tony Hawk
|Himself
|Bam Margera
|Himself
|Mike Vallely
|Himself
|Mike Escamilla
|Himself
|Shaun White
|Himself
View Full Cast >