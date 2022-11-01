Not Available

Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour

  • Adventure
  • Documentary
  • Family

Imagine Michael Jordan and a bunch of his teammates dropping by your local basketball court and asking if they can play a little three-on-three. For skateboarders, that's pretty much what happened during Tony Hawk's Secret Skatepark Tour: Tony and several of his best friends showed up unannounced at skateparks throughout the west and sessioned alongside whoever happened to be there.

Tony HawkHimself
Bam MargeraHimself
Mike VallelyHimself
Mike EscamillaHimself
Shaun WhiteHimself

