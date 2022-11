Not Available

"There aren't any other sports that have pros who show up at local spots. It certainly doesn't happen in ball-sports!" - Tony Hawk. Tony and crew set out again to amaze and astound locals who thought they could grab a quiet session at their local park only to find it filled with hoards of skateboard fans. The power of the cellphone brings in everyone from skaters and their parents to random locals who've heard the name Tony Hawk.