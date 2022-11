Not Available

The uncrowned king of "Swamp Rock" enthralls his fans with earthy sounds and a funky mix of rock, soul and country. Polk Salad Annie and Rainy Night In Georgia were Tony Joe White's biggest hits. Dozens of well-known pop singers - from Joe Cocker to Tina Turner - have interpreted his songs over the years. Tony Joe White shows his other side as a musician with successful live albums and electrifying live performances.