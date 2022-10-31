Tony Law: Brainporium

Not Available

Roll up one and all and witness the wonder and mystery of Tony Law s Brainporium. Behold Tony s bits on Pirates, the perils of the misappropriation of another culture s noise, and of course Gok Wan. The show was recorded on the snowiest day of the year in Cardiff. So snowy in fact, that Simon Munnery spent the day stuck on the M40, and didn't make it for his recording. This gave Tony the opportunity to perform an unrehearsed and unplanned twenty five minute long second half. Anything could happen! This DVD also includes a bootleg recording of the Edinburgh performance this show evolved from, and a couple of other treats.