Tony n' Tina's Wedding

2004

Tony and Tina are excited to get married but they dread having the ceremony. Tina's mother and Tony's father used to be an item and neither parent has gotten over their bitter breakup. As everyone comes together to help plan the event, the parents cannot stop bickering and they are constantly at each other's throat. Adding to their woes are an eccentric photographer, a stubborn priest, unhappy bridesmaids and hung over groomsmen.