Tony Patrioli: a colori

Uninhibited conversations with Tony Patrioli, the first Italian photographer of male nudes in the 60s, historic photographer for the monthly magazine Babilonia that published his books and photoshoots both in Europe and in the USA. Before Mapplethorpe and after Wilhelm Von Gloeden, Patrioli lived a professional relationship of complicity with his models, partially similar to the one Pasolini had with his hustlers (ragazzi di vita). This part shot in colours alternates speeches by the photographer and the art critic Luigi Mazzoleni, by the gay culture historian and ex editor of Babilonia Giovanni Dall'Orto, and by Tony's favourite model, Bruno. A mix of tragi-comical adventures, dramas and reflections on religion, euthanasia, the fact of being gay in the 50s-60s-70s and the American censorship made by George Bush. All this in presence of Tony's best friend: a mixed-breed dog called Tony Bau.