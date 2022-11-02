Tony Robinson's Cunning Night Out

Not Available

It had to happen. Having spent years of his working life uttering the phrase "I have a cunning plan..." Tony Robinson started to believe it. His magnificent ruse – to tour the UK with a one-man show which will make you laugh, cry, sing along and retch but will also answer the question uppermost on everybody's minds: - How did a man who made his name as a stinking, turnip-loving simpleton crawling through the trenches with Rowan Atkinson in Blackadder, hit the big time by grubbing around in the mud, alongside men with dubious fashion sense in Time Team, before achieving superstar status by rolling up his trousers to wade through urine in The Worst Jobs in History?