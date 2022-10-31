Tony Tango

Not Available

Tony, a Latin dance instructor with high cholesterol and an even higher belief in his own sex appeal, is a big fish in the small pond of his elderly dancing students. But when his family's dance studio is in danger of falling into the hands of his arch enemy, the cocky religious zealot Diego, he's got to compete against the big boys in high-stakes competition. To do that, he'll need the help of his coach Sam, a disgraced former dancing legend, and his partner, the sweet but high strung Helena, who's bitter at Tony for his tragic dance lesson with her grandma.