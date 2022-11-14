Tony - The Movie

Not Available

When Tony ends up homeless after losing his job as a waiter in San Diego, he is faced with the daily struggles of life on the streets. His search for housing begins, but then turns into a quest for solutions to homelessness, not just for himself, but for thousands people living on the streets across the county. The investigation takes him to the top levels of government locally, but also to regions across the country where progress is being made. What do communities do to significantly reduce homelessness? What is happening in San Diego? And does Tony find housing?