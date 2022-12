Not Available

A very private, all-male sex club is the kinky setting for this sizzling feature film! Young, handsome Tony is hot to join and his bizarre initiation rites into this inner circle of big horny dudes generates lots 'n' lots of X-rated heat! For the first time on film in one of the hottest sequences, muscular Michael Christopher gets his tight butt hole blasted by Tim Kramer's bull-meat!