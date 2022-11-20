Not Available

Aslan is happy to show his new mate, Ali, around town in Too Big for Twinks 5. And Ali can’t wait to show his appreciation to his tour guide in return. David and Denis have just returned from a relaxing summer stroll in the park and now they're ready for an even hotter way to relax. Chris is a little sleepy, but Mischu knows just how to get him to sit up and get out of bed. It’s shower time for Thomas and Daniel, but before they get clean, they have to get dirty. Benito invites Damien over to sample some fine wine, but they’re going to sample each other's cocks instead.