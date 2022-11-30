Not Available

Best friends, a special day, one night that gets out of control. It’s the end of term. Mona celebrates the beginning of the holidays with her friends Lisa, Joana and Paul and lots of beer at the beach. Mona’s new boyfriend is missing in their quartet. He has to work as a civil servant at the Red Cross until midnight. Later they want to meet at the Open-Air. The others from their crew are already at the festival. Especially Emil and his unavoidable shadow Chin are by now partying hard as the first band enters the stage. They are going to drink away their school stress. That’s the plan. But Mona’s start to the holidays goes differently than planned.