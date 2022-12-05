Not Available

A whistleblower who has dedicated his life to the fight against doping in the world of elite sports decides to reveal everything he knows. The investigation reveals a comprehensive international cover-up, which shows what is going on behind the scenes in a world where the money is big and ambitions are sky-high. With an insider as our detective, ‘’Too Fast to be True’ uncovers how easy it is for athletes to obtain doping and how deeply embedded the corruption is all the way to the top of the system. But what do you do when you find out that not even your best friend is flawless? For those involved, there is more at stake than honour and new athletic records. For many, gold medals can be a way out of a life of poverty, making the dilemma even greater. This courageous and shocking film digs right into the core of a closed world to show us what happens when sport becomes cheating and cheating becomes a sport.