Not Available

The ‘Group B’ International Motorsports Category was conceived in the late seventies as a return to the ‘good old days’ when amateur and factory teams alike could run the same production-based cars in either sports car racing or championship rally events. By the early eighties the class had become the ‘Godzilla’ of the rally scene and what resulted were the most awesome cars ever seen on the rally stages of the world - 600 horsepower, 4WD, turbocharged monsters that could cover forest, tarmac or gravel stages faster than anything ever seen before or since. In 1986 the door was slammed shut on the F1 cars of mountain and forest roads. Faster and faster cars combined with wilder and crazier crowds meant that within the confines of rally car competition the group B rocket ships were just “too fast to race”. The legacy of Group B, however, is a whole range of spectacular cars that continue to thrill enthusiasts. Includes awesome action footage and stunning close ups.