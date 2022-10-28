Not Available

Too Fat Too Furious

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fu Works

Bennie, a clumsy criminal who's touchy about his weight, teams up with his adoptive father's biological (serial killer) son, his employees who in his absence turned his snack-bar into a quiche bakery, a suicidal manic-depressive woman and a Yougoslavian who keeps unintendedly blowing things up. They need to get 300000 Euro to get Bennies father a new liver. Complicating matters are that Bennie is

Cast

Kürt RogiersKoen Mast
Bracha van DoesburghKatja Wielaard
Jaak Van AsscheJohan Mast
Johnny de MolPeter
Cas JansenMartin
Peter Van den BeginVuk

View Full Cast >

Images