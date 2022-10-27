1970

Too Late the Hero

  • Drama
  • Action
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 1970

Studio

ABC Pictures

A WWII film set on a Pacific island. Japanese and allied forces occupy different parts of the island. When a group of British soldiers are sent on a mission behind enemy lines, things don't go exactly to plan. This film differs in that some of the 'heroes' are very reluctant, but they come good when they are pursued by the Japanese who are determined to prevent them returning to base.

Cast

Cliff RobertsonLt. Sam Lawson
Henry FondaCapt. John G Nolan
Ian BannenPvt. Jock Thornton
Harry AndrewsCol. Thompson
Denholm ElliottCaptain Hornsby
Ronald FraserPrivate Campbell

