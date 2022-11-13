Too Many Daddies, Mommies and Babies

Not Available

In a dystopian future where survival of all life on the planet depends on the ragged remnants of what used to be the Amazon rainforest, eco-activist couple Rob and Ryan acknowledge the fact that their mission to save humanity from extinction is doomed. Leaving the rainforest behind, they and adopt little Sasha, born of a young woman who rented her womb for money only to die giving birth. Forced to look straight into the cynicism and selfishness of their choices, while Apocalypse rages around them, Rob and Ryan must finally face their own contradictions without hypocrisy.