Too Old Hip-Hop Kid

Not Available

One time my friends and I had a dream; it was to become famous rappers and perform together. Today, I am a senior in college who has a new dream as a movie director. In this documentary film, I would like to reflect on the nameless longings of youth. I want to be a movie director, but I am worried and nervous due to the uncertain future. Consequently, I decided to make a documentary which reflects on the lives of young men. In order to share my anxiety with them, I visited my old friends who I used to perform with.