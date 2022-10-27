Not Available

Too Rich: The Secret Life of Doris Duke

  • Drama

Doris Duke, the famous real-life billionairess, is seen going over her life as she prepares to die. Her life includes the early death of her loving father, being raised by a cold mother, two marriages and numerous affairs that still leave her hungry for love, a fascination with mystics and reincarnation, and a disastrous adoption late in life. Even now as she is dying, her roller-coaster life has one last bump in it: her butler, Bernard Lafferty, is suspected of arranging her death so he can get all her money.

Lauren BacallDoris Duke (elderly)
Richard ChamberlainBernard Lafferty
Mare WinninghamChandi Heffner
Lindsay FrostDoris Duke (age 20s to 50s)
Kathleen QuinlanNanaline Duke
Michael NouriPorfirio Rubirosa

