Not Available

Featuring a live performance, music videos and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage, this video showcases West Coast gangsta rapper and hip-hop superstar Too Short. Join the diminutive artist as he relaxes poolside, kicks back with his pals Ant Banks and Pooh-Man (from Dangerous Music) and plays host at a barbecue. Selected tunes include the hits "I Ain't Trippin'," "The Ghetto" and "I Want to Be Free."