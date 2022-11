Not Available

Danny Reilly (Dean Paras) is a self-obsessed man who, after dumping Renee Weber (Neve Campbell), falls in love again with Corey Wells (Katie Wright). But Renee makes it her mission to see that Danny never falls in love again and sets out for attack when he falls for Corey. Who will get the girl when Danny's constantly talking roomie Tim (Stefan Brogren) falls in love with Corey too?