On September 12, 2004, just two-and-a-half days before Johnny Ramone's death, a group of musicians and friends-among them Deborah Harry, The Dickies, X, Eddie Vedder, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers-staged a benefit concert to celebrate The Ramones' 30th anniversary and to raise money for cancer research. Mandy Stein's touching rockumentary captures that unforgettable evening.