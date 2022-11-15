Not Available

Too Young To Die! Wakakushite Shinu

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

High school student Daisuke has a crush on classmate Hiromi. On the way to a school trip, the bus with Daisuke has an accident. When Daisuke wakes up, he finds himself in Hell. He asks himself "Why only me? I'm too you young to die and I've never experienced a kiss." Then, Killer K appears in front of the confused Daisuke. Killer K leads the rock band Heruzu from Hell Agricultural High School. To return to the living and confess his feelings to Hiromi, Daisuke's hell rounds begin under Killer K's special training.

Cast

