1951

Too Young To Kiss

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1951

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Eric Wainwright (Van Johnson), a busy impresario, is besieged by hordes of wannabe concert stars, eager for their big break. One of them is Cynthia Potter (June Allyson), a talented pianist... but she can't get in to see him. When she learns that Wainwright is auditioning young musicians for a children's concert tour, Cynthia dons braces and bobby sox and passes herself off as a child prodigy.

Cast

June AllysonCynthia Potter
Van JohnsonEric Wainwright
Gig YoungJohn Tirsen
Rita CordayDenise Dorcet (as Paula Corday)
Kathryn GivneyMiss Benson
Larry KeatingDanny Cutler

Images