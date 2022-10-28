Too Young To Kiss

Eric Wainwright (Van Johnson), a busy impresario, is besieged by hordes of wannabe concert stars, eager for their big break. One of them is Cynthia Potter (June Allyson), a talented pianist... but she can't get in to see him. When she learns that Wainwright is auditioning young musicians for a children's concert tour, Cynthia dons braces and bobby sox and passes herself off as a child prodigy.
|June Allyson
|Cynthia Potter
|Van Johnson
|Eric Wainwright
|Gig Young
|John Tirsen
|Rita Corday
|Denise Dorcet (as Paula Corday)
|Kathryn Givney
|Miss Benson
|Larry Keating
|Danny Cutler
View Full Cast >