Not Available

While in the process of helping Sompob, who was robbed by Kuya, Rawin finds that he must battle Ngachang. However, on the day of the battle the village is attacked by a gang of thousand-year-old zombies, led by Panna Rittikrai, and everyone must join forces to defeat them.. This is an extremely rare Panna Rittikrai zombie film with elements of The Goonies and The Lost Boys. It was later released on VCD by Lepso, who changed the name from เถื่อนอัดดิบ (Tooan Ad Dib) to พายุเดือด (Payu Dued).