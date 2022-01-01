Tool Live DVD

Not Available

The audio of this live dvd is my unreleased (well, now it’s released) improved mix of Hoserama’s absolutely incredible IEM capture of Tool’s concert in Reno, NV on March 9, 2014. The video material is a compilation of essentially all concerts of Tool’s 2014 tour, with a primary focus on Reno (where the audio capture is from), Spokane, both San Francisco nights, Eugene, Cedar Park and the Mexico shows, though all concerts are featured. If you are a true Tool fan (and have the time), then turn off all the lights, get comfortable, and if you partake of illuminous material, now is the time, and ride the spiral from beginning to the end.