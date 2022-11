Not Available

Salival is a limited edition box set in CD/VHS and CD/DVD formats released in 2000 by Tool. It includes a 56-page book of photos and stills from their music videos. As the box set has now been out of print for some time, it can only be found secondhand, usually at a price disproportionate to its original recommended retail price. As VHS has now become all but obsolete, the DVD version tends to retail for a higher price as it is in higher demand.