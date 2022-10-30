Tooth for a Tooth

Not Available

Pablo Kramsky, a crime reporter for a tabloid newspaper is the victim of a home invasion. A colleague offers him a gun for self-defense, and this leads Kramsky to kill a person when he feels endangered. Kramsky is not brilliant at his job, but when he writes an article about a possible vigilante taking justice into his own hands, he gains the recognition of his superior and the admiration of his coworkers. Thus, Kramsky repeats the formula, committing crimes and writing about them, creating a crime fighting national hero.