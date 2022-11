Not Available

Innovative contemporary Christian and indie music label Tooth and Nail presents an exhaustive collection of every music video the company released from 1993 to 1999, including songs by popular artists such as the OC Supertones and Ninety Pound Wuss. The mammoth anthology also features hard-hitting videos from the likes of Starflyer 59, Plankeye, Driver Eight, Joy Electric, the Dingees, MXPX, Project 86, Slick Shoes and more.