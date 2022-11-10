1982

Tootsie

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

December 15th, 1982

Studio

Mirage Enterprises

Michael Dorsey is an unemployed actor with an impossible reputation. In order to find work and fund his friend's play he dresses as a woman, Dorothy Michaels, and lands the part in a daytime drama. Dorsey loses himself in this woman role and essentially becomes Dorothy Michaels, captivating women all around the city and inspiring them to break free from the control of men and become more like Dorsey's initial identity. This newfound role, however, lands Dorsey in a hot spot between a female friend/'lover,' a female co-star he falls in love with, that co-star's father who falls in love with him, and a male co-star who yearns for his affection.

Cast

Jessica LangeJulie Nichols
Teri GarrSandy
Dabney ColemanRon Carlisle
Charles DurningLes Nichols
Bill MurrayJeff Slater
Sydney PollackGeorge Fields

