Soohyung is a single mom who lives by distribution of dried fish. She always rides a truck with her beloved son. One day, her father, who hasn´t been contacting her for a while, suddenly appears and says that he had a dream of her mother dying. When she inquires after her mother, she has already quit her job and no one is in contact with her. With her father and son, Soohyung goes on a truck to find her mother. She starts her journey because she is worried about her mother´s safety, but her father joins it for another reason. It seems that her mother has lived out of the house because of her father´s indifference and patriarchal authoritarianism, while her father still shows jealousy and obsession instead of regretting the past.