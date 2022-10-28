1988

Top Cat and the Beverly Hills Cats

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 8th, 1988

Studio

Hanna-Barbera Productions

Beverly hills dowager leaves everything to Benny the Ball because her only rightful heir, her niece Amy, is missing. But that's only if Benny stays alive for 48 hours. If not, evil butler Snerdly and his mad Russian Wolfhound are next in line - and he's quick to pull every trick in the book to do poor Benny in and the troop sets off to rescue Benny and find the lost heir Amy.

Cast

Arnold StangTop Cat (voice)
Avery SchreiberBenny the Ball (voice)
Kenneth MarsDirector / Dogcatcher (voice)
Rob PaulsenJames the Chauffeur / Lester Pester / Tour Bus Driver (voice)
Richard ErdmanSid Buckman / Car Wash Manager (voice)
John StephensonFancy-Fancy / Officer Charlie Dibble / Waiter (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images