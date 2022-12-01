Not Available

Though I've been bottoming a lot lately, I am still pretty new to being a bottom." say's Damon Dogg. "It was only four years ago that I began to truly appreciate the joys of getting drilled n filled. Before then I was 100% Top Dogg." That's a quote from an interview I did recently. Well, time to put my cock where my mouth is so to speak. Many have requested it and Top Dogg Returns features me and the 'Top Dogg' which has been locked away in the 'Bottom' of my soul. I've let him out and let him loose and this 'Top Dogg' wasted no time penetrating and plowing his way from one hole to the next.