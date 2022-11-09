Not Available

Top Gear marks 50 years of James Bond films with a celebration of 007's most iconic cars. From the gorgeous, gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 and aquatic Lotus Esprit to the gawky Citroen 2CV and spiral jumping AMC Hornet, Richard Hammond looks at the machines that moved the world's favorite spy and gets the stories behind them from Bond legends including actors Daniel Craig and Sir Roger Moore, directors Guy Hamilton and Vic Armstrong, and producer Michael G. Wilson. Inspired by the on-screen Q Branch, Hammond also attempts a car gadget of his own with a home-made "invisibility cloak" and takes a plucky, low budget stab at something even the Bond producers couldn't crack - building a fully working Lotus submarine. Top Gear: 50 Years Of Bond Cars is almost as exciting as an actual Bond film.