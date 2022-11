Not Available

A ‘90s special containing all the best bits from the brand new first and second series of the nation’s favourite motoring show presented by outspoken pundit Jeremy Clarkson. Includes guest appearances by Harry Enfield, Jonathan Ross, Jay Kay, Steve Coogan, Anne Robinson and Tara Palmer-Tompkinson. Highlights include reviews of Aston Martin Vanquish, DB7, Pagani Zonda, Lotus Elise and Esprit plus ‘Doughnut Grannies’, ‘Plane vs. Car’ and ‘Bus Jumping Over Motorbike’.