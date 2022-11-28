Top Gear: The Patagonia Special

Not Available

The 11th Top Gear Special is a glorious celebration of the V8 engine, or at least, it was supposed to be. In it, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take a trio of V8 powered sports cars for an epic and arduous 1600 mile road trip through the spectacular landscapes of Patagonia. Along the way they encounter swamps, deserts, forests, beaches and snowy mountain passes as the threesome and their often malfunctioning machines press on towards the southernmost city in the world and an impending game of car football. Unfortunately, that's not quite how things turn out...