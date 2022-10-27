Not Available

In 2013 Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond embarked on what they hoped would be the perfect road trip. It started well and ended, quite frankly, very badly. Unbowed, the Top Gear pair are back for another crack and this time they're hoping to avoid inconveniences like apprehension by the French police. Welcome, then, to The Perfect Road Trip... 2. Once again, Clarkson and Hammond are seeking joy and perfection wherever it may be with a range of fast, beautiful and exciting cars unleashed on glorious roads amongst gorgeous scenery and drenched in Mediterranean sunshine. As part of their arduous research into perfection, the duo will also undertake some ridiculous challenges and hilarious stunts culminating in a strangely literal car race on the island of Capri. Top Gear - The Perfect Road Trip 2. This time it really is perfect. Except for the bits that aren't.