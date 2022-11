Not Available

As part of Comic Relief 2007, the boys revived "Top Of The Pops" by having performances by Lethal Bizzle, Supergrass, Travis and Mcfly as well as integrating the Top Gear segment with music themes which includes news about upcoming music festivals etc.. In addition, the boys will perform for the very first time (Richard playing the bass guitar, Jeremy on drums and James on the keyboard) with singer Justin Hawkins.