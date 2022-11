Not Available

Filmed on location on the mountains of Lillehammer, Norway. The presenters of Top Gear test out the cars in their own interepretation of the Olympic Games. Events include the Biathlon with a Volvo XC90 and an Audi Q7, a mini on the ski jump and slalom speed/dance skating using a Jaguar and a Range Rover, a Citroen C1 in the endurance test and a game of Ice Hockey.