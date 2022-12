Not Available

Set in Brixton, South London, and shot using a cast of new and non-actors, "Top Girl" is a coming of age tale about fearless 15-year-old Donna and her best friend Felicia, who set off on a mission to find Legz, a 20 year old with a recording studio in the bedroom of his mom's apartment. The idea is for Donna to MC on a track, but events, as you'd expect, don't go as to planned.