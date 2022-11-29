Top Position Riding & Pinning Combinations

Not Available

The OSU Wrestling coaches believe the wrestler in the top position should look to score back points or a pin as quickly as possible. To achieve this goal, Branch demonstrates several break downs, including the spiral ride, the tight-waist chop and the tight-waist ankle break down. Placing emphasis on shifting an opponent's weight off his hips, Branch teaches techniques for applying hip pressure and keeping proper head position. He then demonstrates several of his most effective tilts including a series of bar arm tilts, scissor locks on the ankle, simple turks, power-half combinations and near- and far-side cradles. Help your wrestlers score back points with these great set-ups, tilts and turns!